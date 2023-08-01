Events

Romania’s Rockstadt Extreme Fest to take place in Râșnov this week

01 August 2023

Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2023 will take place from August 2 to August 6 at the foothills of Romania’s Râșnov Citadel. 

With three main stages, camping facilities, a food court, and 70 bands, the 9th edition of the festival promises to provide an extreme vacation experience for thousands of rock music fans, as reported by G4Media

For this year, Rockstadt Extreme Fest announced a special line-up, and among the bands performing on the three stages are Amorphis, In Flames, and Obituary. The headliners for Wednesday, the first day of the festival, are Dropkick Murphys and Heilung. 

Tickets are still available for the weekdays on iabilet.ro, but the tickets for Friday and Saturday are already sold-out.



(Photo source: Rockstadt Extreme Fest on Facebook)

1

