Artmark, one of Romania’s leading auction houses, registered record sales of over EUR 15 million despite economic instability, showing the growth potential of the national art market, according to the company’s 2024-2025 market report.

Overall, auction sales totaled EUR 11 million, up 8.2% compared to the previous year, while sales through the “Dependent de Artă” Store reached EUR 1.48 million, 10.4% more than in 2023-2024.

Cumulatively, the group reached a volume of EUR 15.6 million, the highest level ever reached by Artmark, across the three markets where it operates, namely Romania, Croatia, and Bulgaria.

While Romania remains the company’s primary market, international expansion is starting to matter: Artmark Croatia reported sales of EUR 1.38 million (from 5 auctions), and Artmark Bulgaria EUR 1.69 million, with a remarkable adjudication rate of 88.55%.

Domestically, Artmark registered EUR 7.67 million in sales of fine art (painting, sculpture, graphics), EUR 1.93 million for decorative and luxury art, and EUR 1.22 million for books and history. The adjudication rate remained stable at 73%.

When it comes to art, auctions generated EUR 2.9 million for the contemporary segment (37.8% of the total art traded) in 2024-2025, compared to only 15.5% ten years ago. The top traded contemporary artists are led by Ion Țuculescu (EUR 581,250), Ștefan Câlția (EUR 318,050), and Sabin Bălașa (EUR 234,750).

Interestingly, almost 53% of lots sold for under EUR 500, while only 5% exceeded EUR 5,000.

(Photo source: Artmark)