Arthur Murray, the first international ballroom dance franchise in Romania, marks 10 years of activity in the local market. Business of EUR 500,000 in 2023, up by 66% compared to 2022

Arthur Murray Bucharest, the first international ballroom dance franchise in Romania, aims to end its 10th year of activity in Romania with a 20% increase in turnover, up to the threshold of 600,000 euros. With the completion of a decade on the local market this spring, the Arthur Murray ballroom dance school counts over 1,000 customers who have taken nearly 33,000 private dance lessons in the dance studio located in the northern area of Bucharest.

According to company representatives, in 2023, the number of customers who attended ballroom dance courses at Arthur Murray increased by 10%, the main motivation being the need for relaxation, movement, and socialization. If 2022 was a year of recovery, after the activity was strongly curtailed by pandemic restrictions, in 2023, the company continues the upward trend, with an increase in the number of customers generating revenues of 500,000 Euros.

"Maintaining a solid and diversified customer base has been and remains a key objective for the next decade. Our clients are busy people, with high levels of stress, holding top management positions in companies, expatriates, entrepreneurs, and businesspeople. They come to us precisely to experience the effect of dancing on all levels, both physically for fitness, and mentally as a form of relaxation, and socially, by connecting with people with common interests", says Andrei Fusea (in opening picture), Partner at Arthur Murray Bucharest.

2024, focus on consolidating the community of dancers and unique experiences

In the spring of 2024, Arthur Murray marks 10 years of activity in the local market and maintains a strategic focus on consolidating the community and innovation in its service portfolio. Furthermore, the evolution of the post-pandemic customer profile highlights a trend toward seeking experiences that contribute to personal well-being and improving the quality of life.

Therefore, in 2023, Arthur Murray solidifies its position as a leader in the social dance industry by adapting and innovating according to the dynamic requirements of the market, from expanding the interests of clients from a simple hobby or passion to enhancing the quality of life, improving emotional health, or well-being and emotional health.

"At the beginning, adults were curious about how they could form a different and engaging hobby, for 2-3 years, they are looking for unique experiences, well-being, challenges that take them out of their comfort zone. More and more people are looking for activities that not only keep them in good physical shape but also destress them, help them develop emotionally. Couples are looking to spend quality time together, to feel good together. 'Dinner and a movie' have turned into 'Dinner and Dancing,' an activity that has prompted some couples to remember why they are together, to get closer, to connect, to create memories," adds Cydem Pinghioiu, Partner Arthur Murray Bucharest.

About Arthur Murray

The second oldest franchise in the United States, the Arthur Murray brand is renowned worldwide and is the most extensive network of ballroom dance schools, with over 300 studios open in 22 countries.

Founded in 1912 by Arthur Murray, an American symbol of success in entrepreneurship and social dancing, the dance school quickly grew in popularity in the '20s and '30s and became a point of reference for social dancing. Today, the Arthur Murray dance studio continues to be recognized for its quality and professionalism, being one of the most popular dance studios in the world. The name Arthur Murray is associated with famous choreographies such as those from "Dirty Dancing," "Scent of a Woman," or "Beauty and the Beast."

The first Arthur Murray studio in Romania has been open since April 2014 on the 2nd floor of the building at 87 Nicolae Caramfil Street (Herăstrău area).

