Romania’s Art Safari launches campaign to encourage screen-free art viewing

15 July 2025

Art Safari, one of Romania's most popular art events, is calling on visitors to put down their phones and reconnect with art in a more meaningful way. The initiative, titled #SăptămânaFărăTelefoane (#WeekWithoutPhones), is set to run from July 17 to 20 and encourages guests to experience exhibitions without distractions from screens, stories, or selfies.

In an era when museumgoers often spend more time framing the perfect photo than observing the artwork itself, Art Safari said its campaign serves as a manifesto for digital disconnection and presence in the moment. 

Global studies show that people spend an average of 3 hours and 45 minutes daily on their phones, while only dedicating about 20 minutes to visiting museums. Often, individuals spend just 15 seconds in front of a single artwork.

Art Safari Managing Partner Ioana Ciocan urged visitors to accept the challenge of experiencing art without the interference of technology. 

"When was the last time you were fully present in an exhibition, without holding your phone, without looking for the perfect angle for a story, without thinking about likes? I invite you to come to Art Safari without your phone - or at least to keep it in your pocket or bag during your visit. Don't take photos. Don't post. Just stand in front of the works and see what they have to say to you," Ciocan said.

The campaign is not a ban but a conscious choice offered to the public, inviting them to rediscover the joy of art seen with the naked eye rather than through a camera lens, Art Safari representatives said.

Art Safari's current edition runs through July 27, offering visitors a last chance to view several major exhibitions. These include tributes to Romanian masters Ioan Andreescu and Ion Țuculescu, the "Forgotten Romanian Painters" showcase, and crowd favorites like Dogs vs. Cats, Once Upon a Time in Fairy Tales, and the contemporary art selection Young Blood 4.0.

Art Safari is open Thursday to Sunday from 12:00 to 21:00 on Lipscani street in Bucharest. Tickets and full program details are available online.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Art Safari)

