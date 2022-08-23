Art Safari exhibition dedicated to avant-garde artist Marcel Iancu travels to Târgu Mureș

An exhibition featured in the latest edition of the Art Safari event in Bucharest will travel to Târgu Mureș, in the famous region of Transylvania. Hosted by the city’s Medieval Fortress Gallery, the art show is dedicated to artist Marcel Iancu, one of the personalities who guided and defined avant-garde art in Romania and Israel.

The exhibition is organized by Art Safari in partnership with the Janco Dada Museum, Ein Hod, the Embassy of Israel, and the Union of Romanian Architects. It is curated by Raya Zommer-Tal, the director of the Janco Dada Museum in Ein Hod, Israel.

“Marcel Iancu was an artist with multiple vocations, painter, architect, graphic artist, leaving us an impressive legacy that the public initially discovered in the Old Center of Bucharest […] and starting with August 25 will also be able to see at the Târgu Mureș Medieval Citadel Gallery. It is a must-see art show,” said Ioana Ciocan, General Manager of Art Safari.

The exhibition awaits visitors between August 25 and December 4, from Tuesday to Sunday, between 12:00 and 20:00, at the Gallery of the Medieval Citadel in Târgu Mureș. Access is free.

(Photo source: the organizers; photo credit: The Storyalist)