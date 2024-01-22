Great masters of Romanian art in the spotlight at new edition of Art Safari in Bucharest

Art Safari, one of the biggest art events in Romania, returns this spring with an edition that puts the spotlight on great masters of the Romanian art: Eustațiu Stoenescu, Grigorescu, Tonitza, Luchian, Pallady, Baba, Petrașcu, Mützner, Dărăscu, Ressu, and Iser.

The new season awaits visitors with five art exhibitions open between March 8 and July 28 at the Dacia-Romania Palace in downtown Bucharest.

“The Art Safari experience will be filled with secrets and treasures! Starting on March 8, you will discover the peaks and treasures of Romanian art, a secret museum, a little-known master who was successful from Craiova to New York, but also the History of Romania in 100 portraits,” said Ioana Ciocan, CEO of Art Safari and commissioner of Romania at the Venice Art Biennale.

A highlight of the new season is the Secret Museum, curator Lelia Rus Pîrvan - an exhibition made in partnership with the Constanța Art Museum, with the support of the Constanța County Council and Topalu City Hall. The exhibition brings to Bucharest the impressive collection of the lesser-known art museum in Topalu commune, which includes masterpieces by Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, Theodor Pallady, Corneliu Baba, Gheorghe Petrașcu, Samuel Mützner, and more.

Another exhibition of the new season is Eustațiu Stoenescu. The portraitist of the aristocracy, curator Angelia Iacob and scenographer Cosmin Florea - held with the support of the US Embassy in Romania and in partnership with the Bucharest Municipal Museum and the National Art Museum of Romania. It reveals the complex personality of Eustațiu Stoenescu, a valuable artist who has enjoyed success both at home and abroad, especially in Paris and New York.

Meanwhile, kings, queens, rulers, politicians, athletes, people of culture and science, as well as other notable personalities, are brought together in the anniversary exhibition History of Romania in 100 portraits, curator Cornel Ilie.

Workshops from Pangratti, curator Simona Vilău, highlights the creation of important personalities of Romanian postmodern art who worked in the workshops of the Union of Plastic Artists in Ermil Pangratti street. It also partially restores an important historical and visual route, in a style assumed, adapted and constructed kaleidoscopically, specific to Ruxandra Garofeanu.

Last but not least, Palace Gardens is the first temporary exhibition of the Secrets and Treasures season. Held between March 8 and April 14, it focuses on the flowers of Romanian art, in the vision of the great masters Luchian, Grigorescu, Tonitza, Aman, as well as Queen Marie.

Children are also awaited at the creative workshops and personalized guided tours as part of Art Safari Kinder.

The new edition debuts with three special events that include guided tours and live music for students - Students Art Night Out, seniors - Seniors Meeting at Art Safari, and Ladies Night Art Out, a special event on March 8.

Tickets can be purchased online on the event’s website or at the Dacia-Romania Palace.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)