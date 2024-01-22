Events

Great masters of Romanian art in the spotlight at new edition of Art Safari in Bucharest

22 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Art Safari, one of the biggest art events in Romania, returns this spring with an edition that puts the spotlight on great masters of the Romanian art: Eustațiu Stoenescu, Grigorescu, Tonitza, Luchian, Pallady, Baba, Petrașcu, Mützner, Dărăscu, Ressu, and Iser. 

The new season awaits visitors with five art exhibitions open between March 8 and July 28 at the Dacia-Romania Palace in downtown Bucharest.

“The Art Safari experience will be filled with secrets and treasures! Starting on March 8, you will discover the peaks and treasures of Romanian art, a secret museum, a little-known master who was successful from Craiova to New York, but also the History of Romania in 100 portraits,” said Ioana Ciocan, CEO of Art Safari and commissioner of Romania at the Venice Art Biennale.

A highlight of the new season is the Secret Museum, curator Lelia Rus Pîrvan - an exhibition made in partnership with the Constanța Art Museum, with the support of the Constanța County Council and Topalu City Hall. The exhibition brings to Bucharest the impressive collection of the lesser-known art museum in Topalu commune, which includes masterpieces by Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, Theodor Pallady, Corneliu Baba, Gheorghe Petrașcu, Samuel Mützner, and more.

Another exhibition of the new season is Eustațiu Stoenescu. The portraitist of the aristocracy, curator Angelia Iacob and scenographer Cosmin Florea - held with the support of the US Embassy in Romania and in partnership with the Bucharest Municipal Museum and the National Art Museum of Romania. It reveals the complex personality of Eustațiu Stoenescu, a valuable artist who has enjoyed success both at home and abroad, especially in Paris and New York.

Meanwhile, kings, queens, rulers, politicians, athletes, people of culture and science, as well as other notable personalities, are brought together in the anniversary exhibition History of Romania in 100 portraits, curator Cornel Ilie. 

Workshops from Pangratti, curator Simona Vilău, highlights the creation of important personalities of Romanian postmodern art who worked in the workshops of the Union of Plastic Artists in Ermil Pangratti street. It also partially restores an important historical and visual route, in a style assumed, adapted and constructed kaleidoscopically, specific to Ruxandra Garofeanu.

Last but not least, Palace Gardens is the first temporary exhibition of the Secrets and Treasures season. Held between March 8 and April 14, it focuses on the flowers of Romanian art, in the vision of the great masters Luchian, Grigorescu, Tonitza, Aman, as well as Queen Marie.

Children are also awaited at the creative workshops and personalized guided tours as part of Art Safari Kinder. 

The new edition debuts with three special events that include guided tours and live music for students - Students Art Night Out, seniors - Seniors Meeting at Art Safari, and Ladies Night Art Out, a special event on March 8.

Tickets can be purchased online on the event’s website or at the Dacia-Romania Palace.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Great masters of Romanian art in the spotlight at new edition of Art Safari in Bucharest

22 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Art Safari, one of the biggest art events in Romania, returns this spring with an edition that puts the spotlight on great masters of the Romanian art: Eustațiu Stoenescu, Grigorescu, Tonitza, Luchian, Pallady, Baba, Petrașcu, Mützner, Dărăscu, Ressu, and Iser. 

The new season awaits visitors with five art exhibitions open between March 8 and July 28 at the Dacia-Romania Palace in downtown Bucharest.

“The Art Safari experience will be filled with secrets and treasures! Starting on March 8, you will discover the peaks and treasures of Romanian art, a secret museum, a little-known master who was successful from Craiova to New York, but also the History of Romania in 100 portraits,” said Ioana Ciocan, CEO of Art Safari and commissioner of Romania at the Venice Art Biennale.

A highlight of the new season is the Secret Museum, curator Lelia Rus Pîrvan - an exhibition made in partnership with the Constanța Art Museum, with the support of the Constanța County Council and Topalu City Hall. The exhibition brings to Bucharest the impressive collection of the lesser-known art museum in Topalu commune, which includes masterpieces by Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, Theodor Pallady, Corneliu Baba, Gheorghe Petrașcu, Samuel Mützner, and more.

Another exhibition of the new season is Eustațiu Stoenescu. The portraitist of the aristocracy, curator Angelia Iacob and scenographer Cosmin Florea - held with the support of the US Embassy in Romania and in partnership with the Bucharest Municipal Museum and the National Art Museum of Romania. It reveals the complex personality of Eustațiu Stoenescu, a valuable artist who has enjoyed success both at home and abroad, especially in Paris and New York.

Meanwhile, kings, queens, rulers, politicians, athletes, people of culture and science, as well as other notable personalities, are brought together in the anniversary exhibition History of Romania in 100 portraits, curator Cornel Ilie. 

Workshops from Pangratti, curator Simona Vilău, highlights the creation of important personalities of Romanian postmodern art who worked in the workshops of the Union of Plastic Artists in Ermil Pangratti street. It also partially restores an important historical and visual route, in a style assumed, adapted and constructed kaleidoscopically, specific to Ruxandra Garofeanu.

Last but not least, Palace Gardens is the first temporary exhibition of the Secrets and Treasures season. Held between March 8 and April 14, it focuses on the flowers of Romanian art, in the vision of the great masters Luchian, Grigorescu, Tonitza, Aman, as well as Queen Marie.

Children are also awaited at the creative workshops and personalized guided tours as part of Art Safari Kinder. 

The new edition debuts with three special events that include guided tours and live music for students - Students Art Night Out, seniors - Seniors Meeting at Art Safari, and Ladies Night Art Out, a special event on March 8.

Tickets can be purchased online on the event’s website or at the Dacia-Romania Palace.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023