Art Safari Bucharest holds 11th edition in February-May 2023

14 December 2022
Art Safari, one of the biggest art events in Romania, will hold a new edition in downtown Bucharest between February 10 and May 14, 2023. According to the organisers, four main exhibitions have been prepared for the 11th edition housed by the Dacia-Romania Palace.

The program will include a retrospective of Romanian painter Ion Theodorescu Sion (1882-1939), curator Elena Olariu, News.ro reported. In addition, from Spain, the organisers will bring the Grand Masters of Spanish Painting, curator Helena Alonso, while from France, the winners of the prestigious Marcel Duchamp prize in The Memory Palace exhibition, selected by Daria de Beauvais, will also come to Bucharest.

Also, Mihai Zgondoiu curates contemporary Romanian art in the exhibition Young Blood 2.0.

Half-price tickets have been put up for sale on the event’s website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Art Safari Bucharest)

