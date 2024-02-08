Art Battle Bucharest: Live painting competition takes place this month

The second local edition of the live painting competition Art Battle is scheduled to take place at Bragadiru Palace in Bucharest on February 18.

With a concept inspired by the street art form of the rap battles, Art Battle aims to promote the idea of a live art competition. The first edition of the event, initiated by Sean Bono, Simon Plashkes, and Chris Pemberton, was held in New York in 2001. It has since reached more than 2,000 editions in 20 countries all over the world.

Throughout the three-round live painting competition that sees 12 selected artists participating in 20-minute rounds, the public can catch a glimpse of the creative process and become part of the jury, casting an online ballot with their preferences.

“We liked very much the idea of creating another type of dialogue and interaction, where artists and their public can connect beyond the traditional venues where art is exhibited. Art Battle brings together the two categories we have focused on since starting Celula de Artă – the new audience, who takes part less or not at all in art openings, and artists who are not afraid of exploring and experimenting with new concepts and formats that befriend people to visual arts,” Daniel Loagar, co-founder of Celula de Artă, says.

Artists who want to test their creativity can answer the open call of the competition until February 10 online. The public can bid for the works made during the competition on artbattle.com. The entire program of the event, which includes various other performances, will be made available soon. Tickets can be purchased at Live Tickets.

(Photo: the organizers)

