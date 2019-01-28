Armed robbery at bank in SW Romania city

A yet unidentified man managed to run away with about RON 20,000 (some EUR 4,200) from a bank in downtown Craiova, a city in Southwestern Romania, last Friday.

The masked man entered the bank on Friday afternoon and threatened the two employees with a gun, according to local Stirileprotv.ro. He apparently waited for the perfect moment, when there were no clients in the bank. Moreover, it was easy for him to run away with the money because the banking agency didn’t have a security officer.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. One of the employees pushed the panic button after the robbery while her colleague called the emergency number 112.

The Police have a circle of suspects and are now trying to find the man who committed the robbery, who risks a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Earlier this month, thieves blew up an ATM machine in the city of Arad, in Western Romania, and managed to run away with three metal boxes with money. Similar thefts took place in Brasov at the end of 2018 and in the county of Giurgiu in mid-November.

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)