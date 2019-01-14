Thieves blow up ATM machine in Western Romania city

Unidentified thieves blew up an ATM machine in the city of Arad, in Western Romania, in the night of Sunday to Monday, and managed to run away with three metal boxes with money, local Mediafax reported.

The local publication said that one of the thieves dropped one of the boxes and many of the banknotes inside fell on the asphalt. However, the thief didn’t waste time to collect the money. He just jumped in the car with the three metal boxes and fled the scene.

A team from the security company arrived at the scene shortly after, and called the police. The firefighters were also called to put out the fire caused by the explosion. The policemen are now trying to identify the thieves.

Similar thefts took place in Brasov at the end of 2018 and in the county of Giurgiu in mid-November.

Meanwhile, in the other part of the country, three masked men broke into the Town Hall of Tibana, a commune in Iasi county, and stole a safe with money, according to Mediafax. The damage is estimated at RON 160,000 and the Police are trying to find the three thieves.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Politia Romana)