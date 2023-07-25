Culture

Archeologists unearth Bronze Age homes in Western Romania

25 July 2023

Recent archaeological research conducted by museum experts from Oradea and German researchers has unearthed the remains of three dwellings dating back to the middle period of the Bronze Age (1700 - 1550 BCE), as reported by local Ţării Crişurilor Museum.

According to a statement from museum, the research took place in the village of Toboliu, in western Romania's Bihor County, at the site known as "Dâmbul Zănăcanului," between June 12 and July 21. It was carried out by specialists from the Ţării Crişurilor Museum in Oradea in collaboration with the Institute of Pre- and Protohistory at the University of Cologne (Germany) and the Institute of Archaeology in Iași at the Romanian Academy. 

The focus of the new campaign of systematic archaeological research for this year was on a multi-layered, long-term settlement found at this location. 

"The research has revealed the remains of three surface dwellings, along with their respective inventory (mud bricks, fragments of ceramics and bones, tools, hearths, and storage pits). Based on the artifacts discovered, these dwellings are dated to the middle period of the Bronze Age (1700 - 1550 BCE). Soil samples were also taken to identify microfauna and paleobotanical remains to reconstruct the surrounding environment and for precise dating through radiocarbon analysis," said the official source cited by Agerpres.

Due to the exceptional complexity of these discoveries, the archaeological research will continue next year, as mentioned in the press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muzeul Tarii Crisurilor Oradea on Facebook)

1

