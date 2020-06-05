Romania Insider
ArcelorMittal resumes operations at its Romanian unit
06 May 2020
The steel plant operated by ArcelorMittal group at Hunedoara in Romania resumed its production activity on May 3, observing the protection norms of the employees to prevent the spreading of the new coronavirus, Economica.net reported.

The company suspended operations on April 1, invoking both the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as weak demand.

The employees have received masks and protective gloves, as well as disinfectants and hygienic-sanitary materials.

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara restarted its activity on Sunday night to Monday in the Electric Steel and Laminating sections.

The plant employs about 640 people. The trade union will initiate negotiations with the company's management to get compensated for the period during which the employees have been unable to work. They claim that the money received from the Government for technical unemployment, representing 75% of their salaries, was insufficient.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

