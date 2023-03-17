Debt recovery specialist APS buys EUR 24 mln NPL bundle from "major Romanian bank"

APS Group, which, among others, operates in the distressed debt market, announced that it purchased a EUR 24 mln non-performing loan (NPL) bundle ("Osiris project") from an unnamed "major Romanian bank."

This deal consists of nearly 7.000 private unsecured loans with an average nominal value of EUR 3.500. The seller of the non-performing retail unsecured portfolio is one of the largest banks in Romania.

"We are more than pleased to announce that we won this deal in Romania. It is a back-to-the-roots deal because this is what we do, this is where we excel. As Romania is our key market, we have considered it important to strengthen our local team. Therefore I am pleased that Mihai Alexandru Pop, who previously served as a Vice president of the Investment Department for Balbec Capital, rejoined APS", says Martin Machoň, the Group CEO and owner of the APS.

APS Group currently manages 100 non-performing loan portfolios with a total nominal value of over EUR 11 bln. It operates mainly in the Central and South-Eastern European markets.

The group's area of expertise consists of 3 pillars: distressed debt investments, alternative asset management, and real estate investments.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)