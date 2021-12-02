Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romanian pharma producer Antibiotice wins EUR 11 mln contract in the UK

02 December 2021
Romanian medicines producer Antibiotice Iași won the tender organized by the United Kingdom's Ministry of Health for five injectable anti-infective products (intended for hospitals) used to treat bacterial superinfections associated with Covid-19, the company announced in a post on its Facebook page.

The contract will run for two years, and the first deliveries will be made in January 2022 without endangering the provision of drugs for all hospitals in Romania.

In recent years, Antibiotice has won major tenders for anti-infective drugs in the United States, where it holds a large market share, Western Europe, south-east Asia and the auction organized by the European Commission (2020), which ensures member states' stocks of beta-lactam antibiotics during the pandemic.

Antibiotice Iași is controlled by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Health.

(Photo: Antibiotice Iasi Facebook Page)

