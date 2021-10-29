Romania's market regulator hikes regulated central heating price by some 80%-90%

Romanian energy market regulator ANRE approved the new regulated prices for the heat delivered to municipal distribution systems. The increase ranges between 85% and 95%, with a couple of exceptions.

Thus, ANRE approved an 86.6% increase in the price delivered by Electrocentrale Bucureşti (Elcen), from RON 176.6 lei to RON 329.4 per Gcal, Hotnews.ro reported.

For the other heating providers in Bucharest, which supply about 10-15% of the municipality's consumption, Vest Energo CET Militari and CET Griviţa, ANRE also approved a similar 86% increase in the price.

Notably, this is only part of the price paid by the end-users - who must also pay a distribution fee. Currently, the total end-user (production, transport and distribution) price in Bucharest is RON 490 per Gcal, out of which the households pay only RON 164, and the municipality tops up the end-user price in the form of a subsidy.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)