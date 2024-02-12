Romania's market regulator ANRE confirms EUR 108 mln fines for four energy suppliers

The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) confirmed on February 9 that it issued fines of RON 537.5 million (EUR 108 million) to four suppliers for manipulation or attempted manipulation of the electricity market. This is roughly half the sum circulated initially in the media last week.

ANRE also disclosed the identity of the suppliers: EFT Furnizare, Freepoint Commodities Europe, Nova Power & Gas, and Tinmar Energy.

Tinmar Energy received the largest fine, RON 364 million. Nova Power & Gas was fined RON 100 million. EFT Furnizare received a fine of RON 50 million and Freepoint Commodities RON 23 million.

ANRE's Regulatory Committee fined the four suppliers "for their non-compliance with the specific legal provisions regarding transactions on the wholesale electricity market."

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)