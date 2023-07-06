M&A

Romanian retail chain Annabella takes over smaller peer Best Market

06 July 2023

Romanian retail chain Annabella, controlled by the Mutu family, took over the Best Market chain from local entrepreneur Ion Soloman in what is one of the largest transactions in food retail and, at the same time, the most important deal between two local players.

"The talks took several months. There was another local retailer interested, but we had good 'chemistry' with Annabella's owners," said Ion Soloman, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The businessman sold 12 stores – 11 already functional and one under construction, to be opened in August. All units are located in Dambovita County.

Previously, the Best Market network was also present in Bucharest, but in 2022 Ion Soloman closed the units in the capital.

"The transaction concerns the premises, machinery, brand and employees. We have 150 employees in stores."

For Annabella, the strongest local retailer, with 100 stores in the southern part of the country, this transaction marks the entry into Dambovita County.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Annabella Retail)

1

