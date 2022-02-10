"Impact" of Romania's IT industry estimated at 6.2% of GDP

The industry of software and IT services "contributes" almost 6.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which amounts to nearly EUR 13.6 bln, according to a study conducted by the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS).

The study was carried out at the moment when the Government expressed plans to amend the fiscal regulations, possibly by cutting the tax allowances extended to the employees in the IT (and constructions), where among the highest wages in the economy are paid as well.

The direct impact, namely the industry's share in GDP, is 65% of this, or EUR 8.8 bln - 4% of GDP.

Under the complete breakdown, besides the EUR 8.8 bln direct impact (gross operating surplus, taxes and personnel expenses), the "impact" as defined by ANIS also includes EUR 2.6 bln indirect impact - economic transactions with Romanian suppliers of companies in the industry and EUR 2.2 bln indirect impact - salaries in the national economy of employees directly and indirectly supported (existing because of the IT industry), according to the ANIS study.

"We all know that the IT industry is one of the basic pillars of Romania's economic development, that our specialists are among the best in the world and, although the industry is constantly growing and making relevant contributions to the state budget, we still face with a shortage of labor. We conducted this study precisely in order to have an accurate picture of the industry and to present different scenarios for the evolution of the industry in the next four years. Depending on the measures taken or not as soon as possible, Romania may become a technological hub in the region or may lose its competitiveness relative to the IT industry, with considerable effects for the national economy, in both situations," Mihai Matei, president of ANIS, said.

(Photo courtesy of ANIS)

andrei@romania-insider.com