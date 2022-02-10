Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 08:47
Business

"Impact" of Romania's IT industry estimated at 6.2% of GDP

10 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industry of software and IT services "contributes" almost 6.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which amounts to nearly EUR 13.6 bln, according to a study conducted by the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS).

The study was carried out at the moment when the Government expressed plans to amend the fiscal regulations, possibly by cutting the tax allowances extended to the employees in the IT (and constructions), where among the highest wages in the economy are paid as well.

The direct impact, namely the industry's share in GDP, is 65% of this, or EUR 8.8 bln - 4% of GDP.

Under the complete breakdown, besides the EUR 8.8 bln direct impact (gross operating surplus, taxes and personnel expenses), the "impact" as defined by ANIS also includes EUR 2.6 bln indirect impact - economic transactions with Romanian suppliers of companies in the industry and EUR 2.2 bln indirect impact - salaries in the national economy of employees directly and indirectly supported (existing because of the IT industry), according to the ANIS study.

"We all know that the IT industry is one of the basic pillars of Romania's economic development, that our specialists are among the best in the world and, although the industry is constantly growing and making relevant contributions to the state budget, we still face with a shortage of labor. We conducted this study precisely in order to have an accurate picture of the industry and to present different scenarios for the evolution of the industry in the next four years. Depending on the measures taken or not as soon as possible, Romania may become a technological hub in the region or may lose its competitiveness relative to the IT industry, with considerable effects for the national economy, in both situations," Mihai Matei, president of ANIS, said.

(Photo courtesy of ANIS)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 08:30
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 08:47
Business

"Impact" of Romania's IT industry estimated at 6.2% of GDP

10 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industry of software and IT services "contributes" almost 6.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which amounts to nearly EUR 13.6 bln, according to a study conducted by the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS).

The study was carried out at the moment when the Government expressed plans to amend the fiscal regulations, possibly by cutting the tax allowances extended to the employees in the IT (and constructions), where among the highest wages in the economy are paid as well.

The direct impact, namely the industry's share in GDP, is 65% of this, or EUR 8.8 bln - 4% of GDP.

Under the complete breakdown, besides the EUR 8.8 bln direct impact (gross operating surplus, taxes and personnel expenses), the "impact" as defined by ANIS also includes EUR 2.6 bln indirect impact - economic transactions with Romanian suppliers of companies in the industry and EUR 2.2 bln indirect impact - salaries in the national economy of employees directly and indirectly supported (existing because of the IT industry), according to the ANIS study.

"We all know that the IT industry is one of the basic pillars of Romania's economic development, that our specialists are among the best in the world and, although the industry is constantly growing and making relevant contributions to the state budget, we still face with a shortage of labor. We conducted this study precisely in order to have an accurate picture of the industry and to present different scenarios for the evolution of the industry in the next four years. Depending on the measures taken or not as soon as possible, Romania may become a technological hub in the region or may lose its competitiveness relative to the IT industry, with considerable effects for the national economy, in both situations," Mihai Matei, president of ANIS, said.

(Photo courtesy of ANIS)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 08:30
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks