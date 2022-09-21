Largest pet shop network in Romania targets higher sales this year amid expansion

Animax, the largest pet shop network on the Romanian market, expects a 15% rise in turnover this year compared to 2021 amid expansion at the national level. The retailer announced the opening of two new stores in September and plans for six more by the end of the year.

Animax opened a new store in Bucharest’s District 4 on September 14. Also this month, on September 22, the retailer will open its first location in Turda, Cluj county, in the new FunShop Park commercial complex. These two units join the other 116 open nationwide.

In addition, the company plans to open six more stores in Romania by the end of 2022. Each new location represents an investment of over EUR 50,000.

“We have more than 500 employees, and their number is growing with each store we open, which gives us an ever stronger impetus to expand the network, knowing that in doing so, we are creating jobs and helping communities. Moreover, we will not stop even in 2023, we will continue the expansion at the national level,” says Ioana Socaciu, Head of Retail Animax Romania.

Part of the Pet Network International group, Animax recorded a turnover of EUR 52.5 million in 2021 and estimates a 15% increase for this year. In addition to the network of physical stores, the company also has an online shop for pet owners.

Pet Network is an omnichannel network of products and services for pets that operates in Southeastern Europe through several brands present in Romania, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria. In Romania, Pet Network operates through the Animax and Maxi Pet brands. The company’s net turnover in Romania amounts to over EUR 80 million.

(Photo source: Animax)