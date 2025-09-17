Romanian airline AnimaWings targets 18-aircraft fleet worth over USD 1 bln by end-2027

Romanian airline AnimaWings has received its fifth Airbus aircraft, an A220-300, as part of an ambitious expansion plan to build a fleet of 18 planes by the end of 2027, valued at over USD 1 billion.

The A220-300 is the airline’s third of this type and will serve both domestic and international routes. Configured with 137 seats, including 12 in business class and 125 in economy, the plane is tailored to meet growing demand in Romania’s aviation market, the company said.

By the end of 2025, the airline will operate 12 new routes, strengthening domestic connectivity between airports in Bucharest, Cluj, Iași, Craiova, Timișoara, and Suceava, and linking Romania with key international destinations such as Istanbul, Munich, Prague, Sofia, Tel Aviv, and Dubai.

Starting in March 2026, a new direct route will also connect Bucharest with Geneva.

The company has already secured deliveries for 18 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Four more will join the fleet in the first half of 2026, with the remainder arriving in 2027.

AnimaWings markets itself as Romania’s first private full-service airline, offering three cabin classes - Business, Premium Economy, and Economy - along with premium catering, free seat selection, cabin luggage, and both online and offline check-in.

“In a market dominated by low-cost carriers, we want to prove that Romania can build a strong aviation project with significant investment and a European vision,” said Marius Pandel, president of AnimaWings. “In just one year since fully taking over the company, we achieved the fastest expansion in Romania’s aviation market and now operate five aircraft, including three brand new from the factory.”

Founded in 2020 and part of the Memento Group alongside Christian Tour, AnimaWings is pursuing rapid growth and positioning itself as a premium alternative for Romanian and international travelers. The airline says its goal is not just to expand flight options but to put Romania “in its rightful place on the European aviation map.”

(Photo source: the company)