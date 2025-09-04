Angela Gheorghiu’s 35th anniversary concert in Bucharest canceled, ticket holders offered alternatives

The concert Angela Gheorghiu – 35 Years of Excellence scheduled for Sunday, September 7, at Bucharest’s Arenele Romane has been canceled due to low ticket sales, according to the official announcement. Despite efforts to reschedule the event, organizers said demand had not reached the level required for a concert of such scale.

“This was a difficult decision, and we apologize to all those affected,” the organizers stated, adding that the tickets purchased through the ticketing agency Iabilet.ro will be refunded.

As compensation, ticket holders are being offered an alternative, namely to exchange their tickets free of charge for seats at the concert of world-renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann, set for December 11, 2025, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest.

Although tickets for the Kaufmann performance are more expensive, organizers confirmed that they will cover the price difference, ensuring fans receive seats in a similar category and even allowing them to select their preferred location in the hall.

Those wishing to take advantage of the exchange option are asked to submit their request via email to Iabilet.ro, the agency handling the original sales.

Alternatively, ticket holders may request a full refund, with reimbursements to be processed within 30 days of submitting a request.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)