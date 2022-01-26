Cesar Awards 2022: French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei among nominees

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei is nominated in the Best Female Newcomer category at this year’s Cesar Awards, the national film award of France. She received the nomination for the role played in the French drama L’événement/Happening, local Agerpres reported.

The Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma revealed the list of nominations for the 47th Cesar Awards on Wednesday, January 26. Illusions Perdues/Lost Illusions leads with 15 nominations and is considered the big favourite of the 2022 edition. It is followed by Annette with 11 nominations and Aline with 10.

In the Best Female Newcomer category, Anamaria Vartolomei will compete with Noée Abita, Salomé Dewaels, Agathe Roussell, and Lucie Zhang.

The Cesar Awards is the national film award of France and was first granted in 1976. This year’s winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 25.

The complete list of nominees is available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Académie des César)