Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 15:06
People

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Cesar Awards 2022: French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei among nominees

26 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei is nominated in the Best Female Newcomer category at this year’s Cesar Awards, the national film award of France. She received the nomination for the role played in the French drama L’événement/Happening, local Agerpres reported. 

The Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma revealed the list of nominations for the 47th Cesar Awards on Wednesday, January 26. Illusions Perdues/Lost Illusions leads with 15 nominations and is considered the big favourite of the 2022 edition. It is followed by Annette with 11 nominations and Aline with 10.

In the Best Female Newcomer category, Anamaria Vartolomei will compete with Noée Abita, Salomé Dewaels, Agathe Roussell, and Lucie Zhang.

The Cesar Awards is the national film award of France and was first granted in 1976. This year’s winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 25.

The complete list of nominees is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Académie des César)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 15:06
People

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Cesar Awards 2022: French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei among nominees

26 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei is nominated in the Best Female Newcomer category at this year’s Cesar Awards, the national film award of France. She received the nomination for the role played in the French drama L’événement/Happening, local Agerpres reported. 

The Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma revealed the list of nominations for the 47th Cesar Awards on Wednesday, January 26. Illusions Perdues/Lost Illusions leads with 15 nominations and is considered the big favourite of the 2022 edition. It is followed by Annette with 11 nominations and Aline with 10.

In the Best Female Newcomer category, Anamaria Vartolomei will compete with Noée Abita, Salomé Dewaels, Agathe Roussell, and Lucie Zhang.

The Cesar Awards is the national film award of France and was first granted in 1976. This year’s winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 25.

The complete list of nominees is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Académie des César)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks