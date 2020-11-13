Romanian tax agency’s anti-fraud inspectors monitor online Black Friday transactions

Romania’s tax collection body ANAF announced that its anti-fraud inspectors would monitor the online Black Friday transactions this weekend, as well as the tax obligations that will arise in this period of discounts, which lead to remarkably high sales volumes.

In this context, the General Directorate for Tax Fraud reminded courier companies that they have a legal obligation to verify the real identity of the sellers with whom they conclude contracts for the delivery of goods.

ANAF also said in its press release that all persons and companies that have had revenues from online sales could access the tax facilities for the payment of budgetary obligations, Economica.net reported.

During an operation called “Mercury,” ANAF inspectors have been verifying customers of courier companies with the largest volume of deliveries paid “cash,” who failed to pay the related tax obligations. They checked both legal and natural persons involved in such activities.

Between September 1 and November 6, the ANAF anti-fraud inspectors have completed checks on 233 taxpayers who carried out e-commerce activities. Following these inspections, they ordered fines and confiscations in the total amount of RON 608,157 (some EUR 125,000).

Romania holds the Black Friday sales campaign on Friday, November 13, but some retailers have weekend-long or even month-long discount campaigns.

