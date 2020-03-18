Romania's tax collection agency defers the submission of tax returns by one month

Romania’s tax collection agency ANAF announced several measures aimed at supporting local companies operating under the difficult economic circumstances created by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Among the measures, the firms will be allowed to submit their tax returns one month later (by April 25, compared to March 25) - but it is not clear whether the related tax payments can be deferred as well.

Under another measure, the VAT owed to firms (under requests already approved by ANAF) will be reimbursed to firms as soon as possible. A system will be set up for quick settlement of firms VAT refund requests as of April 1.

ANAF will also suspend forced executions against taxpayers with overdue debts. Unnecessary tax inspections will be suspended unless they are operated online or there are fraud suspicions. ANAF will suspend the operations at the border checkpoints - most of which have already been closed.

The measures announced by ANAF will be maintained 30 days after the state of emergency expires.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)