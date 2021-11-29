Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 11:56
Sports

Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu receives World Cup Trophy for fifth time

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu received the World Cup Trophy on November 27, in Lausanne, during the FIE - International Fencing Federation Congress.

“Declared the best swordswoman in the world in the 2020-2021 season, Ana received the award after a season ended at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Ana won the silver medal. Ana is the only swordswoman in the world who managed to win the World Cup Trophy 5 times,” the Romanian Fencing Federation announced.

Ana Maria Popescu won the first title in the 2007-2008 season, then in 2008-2009, 2012-2013, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

“Last year, when the FIE - International Fencing Federation decided to grant the awards for the athletes of the year although the season stopped halfway through, I felt a kind of injustice towards my opponents. I had a good start to the season, I was first in the world rankings, but I knew that things could change until the end ... so I was only half happy with the prize, and I promised myself that I would do my best as in next year to stay in the lead. A year later... here I am in Lausanne, at the FIE Congress, receiving for the fifth time this distinction. Proud, honoured and extremely happy,” Ana Maria Popescu wrote on Facebook.

Popescu has 3 Olympic, 6 world and 11 European medals, and has won 37 stages of the World Cup.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Poto source: Facebook/Ana-Maria Branza; photo by Augusto Bizzi Fotografo)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 11:56
Sports

Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu receives World Cup Trophy for fifth time

29 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu received the World Cup Trophy on November 27, in Lausanne, during the FIE - International Fencing Federation Congress.

“Declared the best swordswoman in the world in the 2020-2021 season, Ana received the award after a season ended at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Ana won the silver medal. Ana is the only swordswoman in the world who managed to win the World Cup Trophy 5 times,” the Romanian Fencing Federation announced.

Ana Maria Popescu won the first title in the 2007-2008 season, then in 2008-2009, 2012-2013, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

“Last year, when the FIE - International Fencing Federation decided to grant the awards for the athletes of the year although the season stopped halfway through, I felt a kind of injustice towards my opponents. I had a good start to the season, I was first in the world rankings, but I knew that things could change until the end ... so I was only half happy with the prize, and I promised myself that I would do my best as in next year to stay in the lead. A year later... here I am in Lausanne, at the FIE Congress, receiving for the fifth time this distinction. Proud, honoured and extremely happy,” Ana Maria Popescu wrote on Facebook.

Popescu has 3 Olympic, 6 world and 11 European medals, and has won 37 stages of the World Cup.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Poto source: Facebook/Ana-Maria Branza; photo by Augusto Bizzi Fotografo)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest