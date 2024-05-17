Amethyst invests EUR 10 mln to develop its fifth radiotherapy center in Romania

Amethyst Romania, a radiotherapy clinics chain set up by the entrepreneur Ludovic Robert, has started the EUR 10 million project of a new center in the northwestern part of the country at Satu Mare.

This will be the fifth Amethyst hospital dedicated to oncological treatments in Romania, after the existing units in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Alba Iulia, and Timisoara.

"We hope that the residents of the city will have the chance to be treated in the new hospital, close to their families, without having to make time- and resource-consuming trips to other cities, starting January 2025," commented Kereskényi Gábor, the mayor of Satu Mare, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Radiotherapy clinic chain Amethyst invested approximately EUR 35 million in the four centers it already operates in Romania. The hospitals were built from scratch.

Radiotherapy treatment is fully covered by the Romanian public health insurance system.

(Photo source: Facebook/Kereskényi Gábor)