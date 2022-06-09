RO game developer Amber opens office in Warsaw

Game developer Amber has opened a studio in Warsaw, its eighth so far, the company announced.

The studio in Poland will focus on specialties such as programming and game design, aiming to increase Amber’s expertise in game development for PCs and consoles.

It joins the network of studios Amber has opened in Romania (Bucharest and Botoșani), Canada (Montreal), Mexico (Guadalajara), Ukraine (Kyiv), and the U.S. (San Francisco and Los Angeles).

Amber Warsaw will be led by Polish programmer and game designer Greg Ciach. He previously worked as Business Development Director with Platige Image, Game Designer with Winko Games, Narrative Designer with Tequila Games, and CEO of indie game studio PolyAmorous.

The studio plans to attract 35 specialists by the end of the year: programmers, game designers, UX designers and VFX artists. It opened with a team of ten people, including the head of operations, talent acquisition specialist, HR business partner and programmers.

“Poland has always been for us a reference point in how a country in Central and Eastern Europe managed to stimulate and successfully create a favorable climate for local game developers. Amber continues its rapid international growth, and Warsaw is the perfect place where, alongside senior specialists, we can contribute to growing this extraordinary creative community while creating some of the best and most innovative games in the industry,” Mihai Pohonțu, the chairman Amber, said, quoted by StartupCafe.ro.

Amber reported a turnover of RON 126.8 million (USD 30.5 million) in 2021, up 56% compared to 2020.

The company, which employs more than 1,000, offers full development, co-development, live ops, custom development, and development support services.

