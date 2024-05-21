Amazon Games opens development studio in Bucharest

Amazon Games has opened a game development studio in Bucharest, the company announced.

It is led by Cristian Pană, the former managing director of Ubisoft Bucharest.

The Bucharest studio joins the company’s existing development teams in Orange County, Montreal, San Diego, and Seattle.

“Expanding our internal development teams into Europe was a natural next step for us as we tackle our broad portfolio. Bucharest is known as one of the top emerging European cities for game development, and we look forward to tapping into the rich talent pool,” Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games, said.

The expanding portfolio from Amazon Games includes two launched live-service games, New World and Lost Ark, announced projects including Tomb Raider, The Lord of the Rings, and Throne and Liberty, as well as projects from the San Diego and Montreal studios and the independent studio Glowmade in the UK.

Key open positions at the new Bucharest studio include Software Developers, Artists, Designers, and Animators.

(Photo: Amazon press center)

