Alstom owes EUR 18 mln penalties for trains not yet delivered to Bucharest subway company

The volume of penalties accumulated by Alstom for the 13 trains not delivered yet to Bucharest subway company Metrorex reached EUR 18 million and keeps rising every day, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced, quoted by Economica.net.

Alstom was supposed to deliver in June 2022 13 trains to serve the newly inaugurated Line 5 of the Bucharest subway network.

The contract was worth EUR 100 million, out of which EUR 20 million was paid in advance, the head of the Metrorex managing board, Mihai Barbu, said in mid-October when he estimated the penalties owed by Alstom at “over EUR 10 million.” He specified that Alstom did not contest these penalties, which are according to the contract and will have to pay them.

The subway trains that will run on line 5 will be brought from Brazil.

(Photo source: JP/Dreamstime.com)