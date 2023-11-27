Transport

Alstom owes EUR 18 mln penalties for trains not yet delivered to Bucharest subway company

27 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of penalties accumulated by Alstom for the 13 trains not delivered yet to Bucharest subway company Metrorex reached EUR 18 million and keeps rising every day, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced, quoted by Economica.net.

Alstom was supposed to deliver in June 2022 13 trains to serve the newly inaugurated Line 5 of the Bucharest subway network.

The contract was worth EUR 100 million, out of which EUR 20 million was paid in advance, the head of the Metrorex managing board, Mihai Barbu, said in mid-October when he estimated the penalties owed by Alstom at “over EUR 10 million.” He specified that Alstom did not contest these penalties, which are according to the contract and will have to pay them.

The subway trains that will run on line 5 will be brought from Brazil.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: JP/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Alstom owes EUR 18 mln penalties for trains not yet delivered to Bucharest subway company

27 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of penalties accumulated by Alstom for the 13 trains not delivered yet to Bucharest subway company Metrorex reached EUR 18 million and keeps rising every day, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced, quoted by Economica.net.

Alstom was supposed to deliver in June 2022 13 trains to serve the newly inaugurated Line 5 of the Bucharest subway network.

The contract was worth EUR 100 million, out of which EUR 20 million was paid in advance, the head of the Metrorex managing board, Mihai Barbu, said in mid-October when he estimated the penalties owed by Alstom at “over EUR 10 million.” He specified that Alstom did not contest these penalties, which are according to the contract and will have to pay them.

The subway trains that will run on line 5 will be brought from Brazil.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: JP/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi