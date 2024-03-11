Alpha Bank Romania reports its net profit rose by 15%in 2023

Alpha Bank Romania, which is in the process of being taken over by Unicredit Romania to form the third-largest bank in the country, announced that its net profit rose by 15% y/y to nearly EUR 38mn in 2023.

The bank's total assets exceeded EUR 4.7bn at the end of 2023, 11% more compared to one year earlier.

At the end of last year, the loan portfolio of Alpha Bank Romania reached EUR 3.2bn (net exposure), marking a 9% increase compared to the previous year. Customer deposits exceeded EUR 3.5bn (+18% y/y).

In the Corporate Banking segment, Alpha Bank Romania reported a 22% y/y increase in its loan portfolio both by developing business relationships with market-leading companies in their sectors of activity and by supporting industries and key sectors of the local economy.

