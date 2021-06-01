Independent energy group Alive floats first “green bond” on RO capital market

Alive Capital, a supplier of electricity and integrated services for companies in the electricity market, announced that it successfully completed a private placement of bonds started last November. The company has raised RON 10 million (EUR 2 mln) from investors.

The bonds, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the symbol ALV23, have a maturity of 36 months and offer an annual coupon of 8%. The company will pay interest every six months, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Alive Capital planned the listing of bonds on BVB for the first quarter of 2021.

The issue was declared as the first "green bond" at BVB, even if there is no specific local regulatory framework for such instruments.

"The model of governance and sustainable business adopted by our company, in terms of ensuring a balance between economic growth and environmental protection, support the development of renewable energy sources in Romania," the company's press release reads.

The company is licensed by the National Energy Regulatory Authority as a supplier of energy and natural gas. It intends to become one of the most important aggregate entities as an electricity producer from renewable sources.

"Alive Energy, an investment company of the Alive Capital group, currently operates four photovoltaic parks with an installed capacity of 11.7 MW, located in Dambovita, Mures, Prahova, and Timis counties. Alive Energy completed the last acquisition of a photovoltaic park in December, this being the fourth successful transaction concluded in 2020. The park has a total installed capacity of 6.0 MW and is located in the village of Izvin in Timis county. It comprises 25,000 photovoltaic panels with a nominal power of 240Wp. The unit was put into operation in 2016, producing about 7,500 MWh each year. The acquisition is in full accordance with the group's strategy, focused on increasing renewable energy production capacities that play a key role in the energy transition," says Giacomo Billi, founder and CEO of the company.

