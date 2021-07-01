RO group Alexandrion to strengthen activity in hospitality sector

Romanian group Alexandrion, best known for its activity in the alcoholic beverages industry, stated its intention to strengthen its footprint in the hospitality sector.

"We intend to expand our presence in the hospitality industry by acquiring more hotels over the next five years," says Stelios Savva, CEO of the Alexandrion Group, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Alexandrion Group is an active family business in the spirits and wine sector, as well as the hospitality and energy sector.

In 2018, it bought the New Montana hotel in Sinaia resort.

The four-star hotel has 360 rooms and can host all kinds of events, from simple conferences to cocktails with 1,000 guests. In terms of capacity, this is one of the largest hotels in Sinaia.

The hotel is subject to thorough refurbishing and will most likely reopen in the second half of 2021.

(Photo: Hotel New Montana Sinaia Facebook Page)

[email protected]