Real Estate

Developer Alesonor gets PUZ for EUR 110 mln green residential project in northern Bucharest

10 March 2021
Alesonor, a real estate developer founded by Greek investors best known for building the green residential project Amber Gardens in northern Bucharest, has obtained the Urban Zonal Plan (PUZ) for a new project – Amber Forest.

Alesonor presents this project as the first green suburb in Romania.

The investment is estimated at EUR 110 million. Located in Tunari, next to the Baneasa forest, Amber Forest will include over 500 green villas and 200 green apartments, developed on 31 hectares, of which the built area will cover only 15%.

The project will have complete, high-quality infrastructure, school, kindergarten, and afterschool.

It will also have over 5.3 hectares of parks and green spaces, grounds and gyms, running tracks and bicycles, spa and fitness room, supermarket, market, bakery, restaurants, cafe, pharmacy, polyclinic, co-working space with conference rooms, and direct access to the Baneasa forest, the largest forest around Bucharest.

"With Amber Gardens, we have revolutionized the way a house is built, and now we intend to revolutionize the way a community is developed. A complete community offers you the opportunity to have balanced relationships with family, friends, neighbors who share the same values and with whom you can spend free time on sports fields or in the park with children. We are glad that we can offer the possibility of a new lifestyle in a complete community to as many families as possible," said Alex Skouras, Managing Partner Alesonor.

