Bucharest’s railway link to the airport: Several daily connections canceled for two weeks

21 January 2021
State-owned railway operator CFR SA announced a reduced timetable for the trains connecting Bucharest’s Gara de Nord station to the Henri Coandă International Airport as works are carried out to the railway line, Adevarul reported.

Between January 25 and February 8, rail welding works are scheduled between 8:40 and 14:30, according to the investment project. 

As such, 18 out of the 72 daily train connections will be canceled for the two weeks. 

The trains that will not run between January 25 and February 8, between 8:40 and 14:30, are: CFR Călători 10715, 10718, 10717, 10720; Regio Călători 16049, 16048, 16051, 16050, 16053, 16052, 16055, 16054; Transferoviar Călători 15022, 15023, 15024, 15025, 15026, 15027.

At the same time, private operator Transferoviar Călători requested the canceling of another four trains (15028, 15029, 15020, 15021), which were not operating during the schedule set for the works, CFR said.

All other train connections will run according to schedule between 14:30 and 08:40.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

