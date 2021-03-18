Profile picture for user andreich
Capital markets

Airbus Helicopters signs new industrial cooperation agreement with RO producer IAR

18 March 2021
French group Airbus Helicopters and Romanian helicopter producer IAR Ghimbav (IARV) have signed an Industrial Cooperation agreement for the customization of the H145M helicopter for attack missions for the Romanian armed forces.

The proposed cooperation program encompasses high level capability transfer of technology and know-how from Airbus Helicopters to the Romanian defense industry, with the objective to secure continuing technical readiness of the H145M helicopter fleet to be operated by the Romanian Defense Ministry.

This new agreement is complementing the already existing exclusive Industrial Cooperation agreement, under which IAR became the prime contractor for the H215M helicopter for any future order by the Romanian Defense Ministry to replace their ageing fleet.

“We are ready to establish defense industrial capabilities in Romania to ensure the country’s complete autonomy in production, operations, services, maintenance and repair of the multi-role H215M and the light multi-role H145M helicopters,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

“The signature of this Industrial Cooperation agreement is the next step in our collaboration with IAR and it builds on 50 years of active contribution to the aeronautical industry in Romania. We have a strong collaboration with our partner IAR and other important stakeholders in the aeronautical industry, and, over the years, we have made significant investments in our facilities, in specializing our employees, and also in education,” he added.

(Photo: VanderWolfImages | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
