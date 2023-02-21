AirBaltic to resume flights between Bucharest and Riga

Latvian flag carrier AirBaltic is to operate regular flights between Bucharest and Riga beginning May 1st.

The airline will offer three weekly flights from Riga to Bucharest, operated with Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Bucharest is one of the 18 routes the company announced for its 2023 summer season in September of last year.

The airline will offer not only Latvia as a destination, but also transit connections to the Scandinavian Peninsula, the Baltic countries, and the rest of Europe, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company also expects to see interest in Romania from Scandinavian travelers.

The carrier last serviced the local market in 2014.

APG Romania was appointed the representative of AirBaltic in Romania and Moldova and will offer support to tourism agencies, ticketing services, and assistance in marketing and sales projects.

(Photo: www.airbaltic.com)

