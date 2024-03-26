AIESEC in Romania is organizing Youth Speak Forum, an event dedicated to economic growth and guiding young people to the right jobs

News from Companies

Youth Speak Forum is an annual event organized by AIESEC in Romania, the largest youth-led organization globally, which brings together young people, business and civil society leaders, to discuss and find solutions to current social and economic problems.

This year's theme aims to address the challenges and opportunities of today's youth and labor market, through the theme ‘Youth at Work and Economic Growth’, as well as provide tools and resources to guide students and fresh graduates to careers that are right for them.

The event will include a series of interactive workshops, keynotes by experts from various fields, and networking sessions, allowing participants to develop their skills, learn from professionals, and expand their network.

Thus, the event will contribute to the development of young people and to building a more prosperous and fair society. Through this event, we aim to facilitate the dialogue and exchange of ideas between youth and leaders from different sectors, to find innovative solutions to the problems faced by students in terms of employment and integration into the professional environment.

The event will take place both in physical format, at Hollywood Multiplex, in Bucharest Mall, as well as online, to ensure the widest possible accessibility and participation of young people throughout the country.

