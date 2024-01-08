Is AI set to revolutionise Education?

News from Companies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands at the brink of transforming our lives and workplaces, and now it's poised to reshape education. How can schools effectively integrate AI tools while upholding core values? What preparation do students and teachers need in this new algorithm-driven era? And what policies and regulations will guide the AI-enhanced classrooms of the future?

These pivotal questions are central to A.I.DUCATION ‘24 in Bucharest set for 02 March 2024 on Cambridge School of Bucharest’s campus. This pioneering event positions Cambridge School of Bucharest not just as a participant, but as a leader in the conversation on AI's potential in education. Organised in collaboration with COBIS, this conference is more than a gathering - it's a launchpad for the future of educational innovation.

Matthew Wemyss, Assistant School Director at Cambridge School, shares the school’s vision: “We are not just hosting an event; we are spearheading a crucial dialogue on AI's role in education, highlighting the opportunities and challenges it presents.”

A.I.DUCATION ‘24 stands out by offering an immersive experience in AI and education. It features visionary keynotes, participatory workshops, and comprehensive discussions, enabling attendees to discover strategies for effective and ethical AI implementation. Leading authorities will present the latest research on AI’s influence in enhancing educational outcomes.

The conference will feature prominent figures like Dan Fitzpatrick, the acclaimed “AI Educator” and bestselling author of “The AI Classroom” and “Leadership in the Future,” offering unique insights into AI's revolutionary role in teaching and learning.

The closing keynote by Darren Coxon, a distinguished figure in AI literacy in education, is a must-attend. He will share his expertise in leveraging AI to boost student performance.

An AI Innovators Panel, comprising local innovators such as DRUID, Humans.ai, Robohub’s Ana-Maria Stancu and Diana Stafie of futureStation, promises a range of perspectives on AI’s role in education.

Interactive workshops, led by experts such as Dan Fitzpatrick, Darren Coxon, Matthew Wemyss and organisations like Diagon Esports and Mindjoy, provide hands-on experience with AI tools for planning, assessment, and personalised learning.

Alex Gray, Founder of DEEP Professional, will be conducting engaging interviews and podcasting throughout the day, enriching the ongoing dialogue.

While many educators face challenges in implementing AI tools, this event offers essential training to equip them with AI competencies for planning, assessment and personalised instruction. However, Heath Renfroe, Deputy Director at Cambridge School of Bucharest, cautions, “Schools adopting AI must be mindful of the risks. Oversight, transparency, and vigilance are essential.”

As a leading voice in this crucial dialogue, Cambridge School of Bucharest is creating a platform for understanding how to ethically harness AI in education. Attendees will gain diverse insights from educators, technologists, and policymakers.

Matthew Wemyss emphasises, “This event is more than a conference; it’s a movement. We are bringing together leading minds to foster vital debate on the ethical application of AI in education.”

A.I.DUCATION ‘24 marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI in education. Participants will leave with invaluable insights and inspiration to guide the ethical integration of AI in educational settings.

The path forward is complex, and Bucharest is leading the way. Registration is €85 per ticket, including meals and refreshments. For more details and to register, visit: https://www.cambridgeschool.ro/aiducation.

*This is a Press release.