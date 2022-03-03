Profile picture for user andreich
Agriculture

 

Agricultural retailer Agroland reports 23% stronger revenues in 2021

03 March 2022
Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), a Romanian retail, agriculture and food business group with the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, reported consolidated revenues of RON 233.9 mln for 2021, up 23% compared to 2020. It reported a net profit of RON 8.5 mln, in line with the net profit estimated by the company in the memorandum of admission to Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

In 2021, the group operated 252 stores, 14 of which were MEGA and 238 traditional, 12 more than in 2020.

In terms of the performance of all its stores, including the performance of MEGA stores, they saw a 17% increase in sales, while the number of customers has increased by 31% - exceeding the historic milestone of 1 million customers served in Agroland's own stores, according to data provided by company officials.

Agriculture

 

Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), a Romanian retail, agriculture and food business group with the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, reported consolidated revenues of RON 233.9 mln for 2021, up 23% compared to 2020. It reported a net profit of RON 8.5 mln, in line with the net profit estimated by the company in the memorandum of admission to Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

In 2021, the group operated 252 stores, 14 of which were MEGA and 238 traditional, 12 more than in 2020.

In terms of the performance of all its stores, including the performance of MEGA stores, they saw a 17% increase in sales, while the number of customers has increased by 31% - exceeding the historic milestone of 1 million customers served in Agroland's own stores, according to data provided by company officials.

