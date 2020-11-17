Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Croatian farm management startup active in Romania raises EUR 4 mln for development

17 November 2020
Agrivi, a Croatian agtech startup also present on the Romanian market, has secured a EUR 4 million series A financing round led by South Central Ventures, European Investment Fund, and Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Fil Rouge Capital and AgriTech Hub also participated in the round.

The funding will enable Agrivi to develop its farm management software and expand its market reach in key European markets (including Romania) and the USA.

“Strong progress in the last period and extraordinary customers we support have prepared us for the next stage of our growth,” said Matija Zulj, CEO and founder at Agrivi. “The recent global happenings have put additional spotlight on the food and agriculture, so the investors’ interest for Agrivi is strong, and we are considering to extend the round with additional round closing,” he added.

The Agrivi farm management platform has been available for Romanian farmers, in Romanian language, for one year and a half. The company has an office in Bucharest and a team that helps companies develop.

Following the new financing, the company intends to expand its presence in Romania by increasing the number of employees, and reach more farmers in the country. The Agrivi platform supports farms and agri-food companies in obtaining sustainable productions from an economic and ecological perspective.

Major market research position Agrivi among key global leaders in the farm management industry, and its customer portfolio grew to include Nestle, Driscoll’s, Kimberly-Clark, and BNP Paribas.

(Photo source: Agrivi Facebook page)

