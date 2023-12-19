Business

Romania’s Agricola plans EUR 40 million ready-meal factory

19 December 2023

Romania’s agri group Agricola, one of the largest national players in the food industry active in poultry farming, poultry, eggs, sausages and ready-meal production, is planning a new ready-meal factory estimated to cost about EUR 40 million, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The group already operates such a factory that runs at maximum capacity, although its capacity was doubled in 2019 under a EUR 5 million investment.

The company is considering financing the construction of the new factory under the state-aid scheme Investalim.

Agricola Group reported a turnover of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) in 2022. Under Investalim, projects in the food manufacturing industry with a value of over EUR 0.5 million are supported with grants but the investors must contribute 25% of the total investment.

