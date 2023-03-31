Special Adrian Ghenie exhibition opens in April in Timisoara

A special exhibition that brings together a large collection of drawings and paintings by Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie will open at the ISHO Pavilion in Timisoara, western Romania, on April 20. Until June 18, visitors will have the chance to see a series of recent works by the artist specially created for this occasion.

"We are delighted that Adrian accepted our invitation and that we thus have the opportunity to see for the first time works reflecting his current concerns, with a very relevant theme, that of our relationship with technology. This surprise exhibition completes the Art Encounters Foundation's contribution to the effervescence of a special year," said Ovidiu Şandor, president of the Art Encounters Foundation, quoted by News.ro.

According to the event's Facebook page, Ghenie continues in this exhibition the subjects inspired by the pandemic period and home isolation, when the only connection with the "world" was through digital devices. "These new themes have to do with the complicated relationship that man has developed with today's technology, with social media, with his own body and with time," reads the description.

The Adrian Ghenie, The Impossible Body exhibition is curated by the artistic director of the Art Encounters Foundation, Diana Marincu. It will open on April 20 with the artist and the Art Encounters team. For the next day, April 21, the organizers have prepared a special event, Meet the Artist, with a guided tour and public discussion about the artistic practice of Adrian Ghenie.

The exhibition can be visited for free, Wednesday to Sunday between 10:00 and 18:00. Further details are available here.

Adrian Ghenie is one of the most popular contemporary Romanian artists and a true phenomenon of the international art market. His works regularly fetch high sums at international auctions and are part of art collections around the world. Less than a year ago, for example, his painting Pie Fight Interior 12 sold for a record HKD 81.06 million (almost USD 10.4 million) at a Christie's auction in Hong Kong.

Timisoara, which holds the European Capital of Culture title in 2023, will also host the biggest Brancusi exhibition in Romania in the last 50 years.

(Photo source: Artencounters.ro)