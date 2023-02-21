ADP extends lease contract for 8,300 sqm in Gara Herastrau office building in Bucharest

ADP Romania extended its lease contract for another five years in Gara Herastrau, an office building in northern Bucharest, part of the Globalworth portfolio. The total surface operated by the company is 8,300 square meters.

A comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, ADP unites HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and is a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.

“The partnership we have with Globalworth is in line with our objective of giving high standard work conditions to our Associates, which was also certified by obtaining the Top Employer 2023 in Romania recognition,” said Sonia Khachlouf, VP GM ADP Romania.

Gara Herastrau has 12 floors above ground and three underground levels. It was delivered in 2016 and received BREEAM Excellent certification the same year. It is located across the street from Promenada Mall in northern Bucharest.

“The office segment in Romania is marked by resilient occupier demand, and the professional services sector remains one of the most active industries in the leasing market when it comes to newcomers and companies already present in the market. The main criteria of the tenants in choosing office spaces are easy access to the public transport network, the facilities for their employees both in the building and in the surrounding area, the very good technical specifications and an efficient design of the spaces,” said Eduard Turcoman, Director Office Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Globalworth is a listed real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe, quoted on the AIM segment of the London Stock Exchange. It has become a top office investor in the CEE real estate market through its market-leading positions both in Poland and Romania.

In Poland, Globalworth is present in Warsaw, Wroclaw, Lodz, Krakow, Gdansk and Katowice, while in Romania, its assets span over Bucharest, Timisoara, Targu Mures, Constanta, Pitesti, Arad, and Oradea.

