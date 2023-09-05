Accor opens ibis Styles hotel in Pitesti

Accor, one of the largest hotel chains in the world, announced the opening of a new hotel under the ibis Styles brand in Pitesti, Arges county, Romania.

The hotel chain concluded a franchise agreement with local partner HR Eden 2007, which manages the three-star hotel Arges in downtown Pitesti, which will be renovated and rebranded as an international brand.

The hotel will have 45 rooms, a restaurant, a bar and a meeting room. It is due to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

The hotel is located right in the centre of the city, close to Pitesti City Hall, the main square and the fountains, but also close to the city’s largest hotel (Muntenia).

(Photo source: the company)