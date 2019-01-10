Investment fund Abris gets green light to acquire RO dental equipment distributor

Abris Capital, a private equity fund that focuses on the Central and Eastern Europe region, received the green light from Romania’s Competition Council to take over the dental equipment importer and distributor Dentotal Protect, owned by Romanian entrepreneurs Anghel and Bogdan Dogariu.

Last year, the company, with 114 employees, reported sales of RON 78 million (EUR 17 mln ) and a net profit of RON 6.6 mln (EUR 1.4 mln).

The Dogariu family of dentists has invested in tourism as well, controlling the four-star hotel Mercure Bucharest City Center, built on George Enescu street in Bucharest in partnership with Orbis.

In its previous deal this July, Abris took over a majority stake in Global Technical Group, the largest provider of end-to-end solutions for building management and integrating technical and security solutions in Romania. Global Technical Systems reported a turnover of over EUR 13 mln in 2018, while the number of employees reached 100.



