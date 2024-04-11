Administration

About 8,000 buildings with potential seismic risk in Bucharest, mayor says

11 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nicușor Dan, the general mayor of Bucharest, stated during a debate that there are about 8,000 buildings with potential seismic risk in Bucharest, of which probably 1,500-2,000 are in classes I and II. He also said that there are currently about 150 buildings in various stages of consolidation works.

The mayor noted that the evaluation of these buildings has begun under the new consolidation law and that it will likely end in 2025. After that, the expert assessments will follow. 

The law promoted by the Ministry of Development created “the methodological norms for the so-called rapid visual assessment, which is a preliminary evaluation that takes on average a day for a team of specialists for one building,” Dan said, cited by G4Media.

The lengthy evaluation is necessary “so that we finally have a real record of what we need to do, what needs to be expertly assessed, and what is the amount of money and the quantity of work we need to do for the entire city,” Nicușor Dan stated during the debate at M.C.N Podcast, which was also attended by the mayors of Districts 1, 2, and 6.

“It's important here, just as with infrastructure works, it's important to follow all the steps, because if you hurry, you make some makeshift projects, and you actually don’t finish. You want to finish in 2 and a half years instead of 3 years, but in fact, you will finish in 7 years or 15 years as it unfortunately happened to us,” the general mayor further mentioned. 

If a major earthquake were to happen now, similar to the one in 1977, it would leave behind at least as many victims as it did then, Dan argued. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake in 1977 caused roughly 1,400 deaths in Bucharest.

A report released earlier this year by the Bucharest Community Foundation, analyzing figures from the Department for Emergency Situations, noted that one in four Bucharest residents would be affected following a major earthquake.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Administration

About 8,000 buildings with potential seismic risk in Bucharest, mayor says

11 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nicușor Dan, the general mayor of Bucharest, stated during a debate that there are about 8,000 buildings with potential seismic risk in Bucharest, of which probably 1,500-2,000 are in classes I and II. He also said that there are currently about 150 buildings in various stages of consolidation works.

The mayor noted that the evaluation of these buildings has begun under the new consolidation law and that it will likely end in 2025. After that, the expert assessments will follow. 

The law promoted by the Ministry of Development created “the methodological norms for the so-called rapid visual assessment, which is a preliminary evaluation that takes on average a day for a team of specialists for one building,” Dan said, cited by G4Media.

The lengthy evaluation is necessary “so that we finally have a real record of what we need to do, what needs to be expertly assessed, and what is the amount of money and the quantity of work we need to do for the entire city,” Nicușor Dan stated during the debate at M.C.N Podcast, which was also attended by the mayors of Districts 1, 2, and 6.

“It's important here, just as with infrastructure works, it's important to follow all the steps, because if you hurry, you make some makeshift projects, and you actually don’t finish. You want to finish in 2 and a half years instead of 3 years, but in fact, you will finish in 7 years or 15 years as it unfortunately happened to us,” the general mayor further mentioned. 

If a major earthquake were to happen now, similar to the one in 1977, it would leave behind at least as many victims as it did then, Dan argued. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake in 1977 caused roughly 1,400 deaths in Bucharest.

A report released earlier this year by the Bucharest Community Foundation, analyzing figures from the Department for Emergency Situations, noted that one in four Bucharest residents would be affected following a major earthquake.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 April 2024
Politics
Romanian president meets Volodymyr Zelensky at Vilnius summit, reconfirms support for Ukraine
11 April 2024
Tech
Oxford University: Romania among countries with highest cybercrime threat levels worldwide
11 April 2024
Macro
Inflation in Romania down to 6.6%, lower than expected
11 April 2024
Tech
Romanian VC Early Game Ventures exits from cybersecurity expert CODA Intelligence
10 April 2024
Music
"Romanian" song of the week: French DJ David Guetta and American pop band OneRepublic revive hit song launched by Moldovan band over 20 years ago
10 April 2024
Tech
Huawei sues Romania after being denied authorization for 5G infrastructure
11 April 2024
Interviews
Sir David King, Climate Crisis Advisory Group: We need to understand we are part of our ecosystems
10 April 2024
Politics
Poll confirms Bucharest mayor likely to get another term