Romania’s Transgaz joins US-led LNG network project in Eastern Europe

Transgaz, the state-controlled operator of the Romanian natural gas transmission system, has joined a cooperation project initiated by the Washington authorities whose long-term objective is to develop a regional market in Eastern Europe for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from the United States.

This comes after Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz, also controlled by the state (70%), announced last year its participation in a Greek-American project for a floating LNG terminal planned to be developed in the Aegean.

Industry sources claim that Transgaz would also like to participate in this project.

“The Memorandum of Understanding on the Partnership for the Development of Natural Gas Networks of Eastern Europe (EE-NGP) has been signed by all the entities involved in the project. EE-NGP is established by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Energy Association of the United States of America (USEA), ministries and operators of natural gas transmission systems (TSOs) in Eastern Europe to ensure sustainable institutional capacity to develop and use the first common models. planning of transport in the region, accelerating the development of natural gas transport infrastructure in Eastern Europe,” Transgaz said in a statement.

The EE-NGP project, initiated by USAID and USEA in 2017, has the long-term objective of “facilitating the creation of a regional gas market with potential for US deliveries.”

(Photo: Transgaz.ro)

