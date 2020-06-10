Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 08:22
Business

Swiss group takes over small Romanian implantology products supplier

06 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss group Straumann took over the Romanian company Artis Bio Tech, active on the dental market and controlled by three local entrepreneurs - Ion Nicolescu, Manuela Agatstein, and Nicolae Nicolescu, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The value of the deal was not made public.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"Artis is a family business, a brand built in the last 15 years," says Ion Nicolescu, Artis' main shareholder.

Artis Bio Tech has been active for 15 years in the market for the distribution of implantology products.

The Artis Bio Tech business has grown steadily, but strongly in recent years.

Specifically, the company's turnover doubled between 2017 and 2019 to RON 21 million (EUR 4 mln).

The profit also doubled to RON 6.3 mln (EUR 1.3 mln) last year.

The Straumann Group in Switzerland, with an annual turnover of over EUR 1.4 billion, is a provider of complete solutions for cosmetic dentistry.

The Swiss company is a leader in dental implant systems and has offices in over 100 countries. 

(Photo: Petr Smagin | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 08:22
Business

Swiss group takes over small Romanian implantology products supplier

06 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss group Straumann took over the Romanian company Artis Bio Tech, active on the dental market and controlled by three local entrepreneurs - Ion Nicolescu, Manuela Agatstein, and Nicolae Nicolescu, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The value of the deal was not made public.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"Artis is a family business, a brand built in the last 15 years," says Ion Nicolescu, Artis' main shareholder.

Artis Bio Tech has been active for 15 years in the market for the distribution of implantology products.

The Artis Bio Tech business has grown steadily, but strongly in recent years.

Specifically, the company's turnover doubled between 2017 and 2019 to RON 21 million (EUR 4 mln).

The profit also doubled to RON 6.3 mln (EUR 1.3 mln) last year.

The Straumann Group in Switzerland, with an annual turnover of over EUR 1.4 billion, is a provider of complete solutions for cosmetic dentistry.

The Swiss company is a leader in dental implant systems and has offices in over 100 countries. 

(Photo: Petr Smagin | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

06 October 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: Restaurants, cinemas and theaters will close again in Bucharest
06 October 2020
Social
Authorities ban biggest pilgrimage in Romania amid growing COVID-19 cases
06 October 2020
Social
Romania toughens restrictions on foreign travelers amid growing COVID-19 numbers
05 October 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: A quarter of new tests return positive results, PM self-isolates after contact with infected person
05 October 2020
Business
Risk expert believes Romania should join the Banking Union even without adopting the Euro
01 October 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider restrictions as number of new cases stays above 2,000
01 October 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment: Romania’s economy in the time of coronavirus
01 October 2020
Politics
Update: Post-election fraud scandal continues in Bucharest: Social Democrats ask for elections to be repeated