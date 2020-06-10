Swiss group takes over small Romanian implantology products supplier

Swiss group Straumann took over the Romanian company Artis Bio Tech, active on the dental market and controlled by three local entrepreneurs - Ion Nicolescu, Manuela Agatstein, and Nicolae Nicolescu, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The value of the deal was not made public.

"Artis is a family business, a brand built in the last 15 years," says Ion Nicolescu, Artis' main shareholder.

Artis Bio Tech has been active for 15 years in the market for the distribution of implantology products.

The Artis Bio Tech business has grown steadily, but strongly in recent years.

Specifically, the company's turnover doubled between 2017 and 2019 to RON 21 million (EUR 4 mln).

The profit also doubled to RON 6.3 mln (EUR 1.3 mln) last year.

The Straumann Group in Switzerland, with an annual turnover of over EUR 1.4 billion, is a provider of complete solutions for cosmetic dentistry.

The Swiss company is a leader in dental implant systems and has offices in over 100 countries.

(Photo: Petr Smagin | Dreamstime.com)

