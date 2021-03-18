Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 08:00
Business

Raiffeisen Bank Romania posts 17% lower profit in 2020

18 March 2021
Austrian group Raiffeisen's Romanian subsidiary recorded a 17% decline in net profit in 2020 compared to 2019, to RON 644 million (EUR 132 mln).

With a loans-to-deposits ratio close to the market's average (66%), the bank managed to achieve a return on equity (ROE) ratio well above average - 14%, compared to only 8.9% for the entire Romanian banking system. Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio is in line with the market's average - 3.8%, down compared to the end of 2019.

Still, it remains to be seen how the loan portfolio's quality will develop after the public and private bank loan repayment moratoriums expire, commented the bank's CEO Steven van Groningen.

"If the economy recovers at the rate anticipated by analysts, I believe that the risk of a significant deterioration in the loan portfolios will be greatly diminished," he said.

As regards the bank's activity in 2020, the stock of loans increased just below the market's average, by 5%, while the stock of deposits soared four times faster (by 21%). The bank's total assets increased by 20% last year to RON 51.3 bln (EUR 10.5 bln).

(Photo: Confederatia Patronala Concordia Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
