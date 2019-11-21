Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 08:08
Business
Polish state company among prospective bidders for Exxon’s Black Sea operations in RO
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish state-owned oil and gas group PGNiG is among the prospective bidders interested in US group ExxonMobil’s 50% stake in the Neptun Deep offshore perimeter, in Romania’s Black Sea, G4Media.ro informs.

G4Media and other local media published on Wednesday, November 20, the presentation ExxonMobil has sent to investors interested in its offshore project in Romania.

State-owned Romanian gas producer Romgaz has already confirmed interest in buying a 15-20% stake in the project.

The US group has hired ScotiaBank to find a buyer for the 50% stake. ExxonMobil notified the Romanian Government of its decision to pull out of the Black Sea project this summer, after Romania revised its offshore law and set a tax on energy companies’ revenues at the end of last year.

At the same time, the US company has discovered huge deposits of hydrocarbons in other areas, including Cyprus - where the gas reserves in the Glaucus perimeter is three times larger than in the Black Sea.

Separately, Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis revealed in a debate with the media on November 19, part of his presidential campaign, that ExxonMobil answered his inquiry on this topic by saying that the sale of its stake in the Neptun Deep gas field is part of a global strategy.

However, Iohannis implied that this might not be the final decision of the US company. The president also said that Romania should thoroughly revise the legislation in the sector, starting from country’s interests and setting up a fair environment for investors as well.

ExxonMobil has been developing the Neptun Deep project in a 50-50 partnership with Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom, controlled by Austrian group OMV. The US group has so far invested about USD 700 million in exploration activities in this project.

This project has been considered a strategic US investment in Romania and the region because it is located in the Black Sea, the epicenter of political disputes between Russia and NATO after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 08:08
Business
Polish state company among prospective bidders for Exxon’s Black Sea operations in RO
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish state-owned oil and gas group PGNiG is among the prospective bidders interested in US group ExxonMobil’s 50% stake in the Neptun Deep offshore perimeter, in Romania’s Black Sea, G4Media.ro informs.

G4Media and other local media published on Wednesday, November 20, the presentation ExxonMobil has sent to investors interested in its offshore project in Romania.

State-owned Romanian gas producer Romgaz has already confirmed interest in buying a 15-20% stake in the project.

The US group has hired ScotiaBank to find a buyer for the 50% stake. ExxonMobil notified the Romanian Government of its decision to pull out of the Black Sea project this summer, after Romania revised its offshore law and set a tax on energy companies’ revenues at the end of last year.

At the same time, the US company has discovered huge deposits of hydrocarbons in other areas, including Cyprus - where the gas reserves in the Glaucus perimeter is three times larger than in the Black Sea.

Separately, Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis revealed in a debate with the media on November 19, part of his presidential campaign, that ExxonMobil answered his inquiry on this topic by saying that the sale of its stake in the Neptun Deep gas field is part of a global strategy.

However, Iohannis implied that this might not be the final decision of the US company. The president also said that Romania should thoroughly revise the legislation in the sector, starting from country’s interests and setting up a fair environment for investors as well.

ExxonMobil has been developing the Neptun Deep project in a 50-50 partnership with Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom, controlled by Austrian group OMV. The US group has so far invested about USD 700 million in exploration activities in this project.

This project has been considered a strategic US investment in Romania and the region because it is located in the Black Sea, the epicenter of political disputes between Russia and NATO after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 November 2019
Sports
Romanian Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the race for WTA player of the year
19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40